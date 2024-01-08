Ind vs Afg T20Is: Ex-Indian stumper on why BCCI selectors have backed Rohit Sharma as India captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Sunday (Jan 7), announced India's squad for the three T20Is versus Afghanistan at home. The squad saw the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20I setup after the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final. The two had not been part of India's T20I scheme of things since then. Their return have now potentially sealed their spots for the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be held in West Indies and USA in June. The squad does not comprise KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer whereas Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are out of acition due to injury concerns.

Former Indian stumper Saba Karim opened up on India's squad. He feels the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selectors have opted for Rohit and Kohli as they want experience in the T20 WC squad. In addition, Hardik-- who led India majorily in the format in Rohit-Kohli's absence -- has been marred with injury concerns of late and, hence, Rohit's return as India captain makes sense.

'Selectors had shown faith in Hardik Pandya as a captain but...'

During a discussion on Sports 18, Karim said, “There is no doubt now (on Rohit-Kohli receiving the backing of selectors to feature in India's squad at 2024 T20 WC). Now that you have included both these players against Afghanistan, it means there has been a massive change in the selectors' thinking. They feel they need experience for the World Cup. That's why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have made a comeback. There is another thing. Until now, the selectors had shown faith in Hardik Pandya as a captain but questions are being raised because of Hardik Pandya's injury. That's why the selectors have gone back to Rohit Sharma to bring stability, both as a captain and a batter."

Both Rohit and Kohli will be eager to make a strong statement in the upcoming three T20Is versus Afghanistan, which gets underway on Jan 11 (Thursday) in Mohali.

India’s T20I squad for the Afghanistan series –