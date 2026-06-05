/IND vs AFG, One-off Test: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will aim to find answers to key selection questions when they face Afghanistan in a one-off Test in New Chandigarh, starting Saturday (Jun 6). Although Afghanistan enter the contest as underdogs, the hosts will be eager to avoid a repeat of the errors that resulted in a 0-2 home series defeat to South Africa last year.

The last Test meeting between the two sides came in 2018 in Bengaluru, which also marked Afghanistan’s debut in the format. India dominated the match, dismissing the visitors twice in just two days. Ten wickets fell between lunch and tea on the second day, while the remaining ten wickets were taken between tea and stumps as India sealed a victory.

This time, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi will be hoping for a more competitive showing from his side against an Indian team still working to finalise its ideal Test combination.

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As the crucial Test clash between India and Afghanistan approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

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India vs Afghanistan, One-off Test: Match Details

When will the IND vs AFG, One-off Test be played?

The One-off Test between India and Afghanistan will start on Saturday (Jun 6, 2026). The toss will take place at 09:00 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the One-off Test between India and Afghanistan will be available on Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream?

The livestream of the One-off Test between India and Afghanistan will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs AFG Test Squad

India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey