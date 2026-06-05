/Meet top 5 most successful teams in FIFA World Cup history

No country has enjoyed greater success at the FIFA World Cup than the Brazilian national football team. The South American giants lifted the trophy in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002, producing some of football's most iconic moments. From the brilliance of Pele to the flair of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Rivaldo, Brazil's style has captivated fans across generations. They are also the only team to have appeared in every World Cup tournament. With five titles and countless legends, Brazil remains the benchmark for excellence on football's biggest stage.