IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How to watch India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I LIVE in India on mobile and TV

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: After defeating Afghanistan in the 1st match of the five-match T20I series, India will clash again with Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I match.

In the first T20I, held in Mohali, India's performance was unspectacular. However, the Men in Blue still eased past Afghanistan. Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal were unavailable for the game due to personal reasons. However, Kohli will return for the 2nd T20I in Indore.

With the inclusion of Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar, India now has six bowling options.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan will not play in the T20I series against India due to a lower-back injury. Afghanistan's head coach, Jonathan Trott, said, "With Rashid out of the side, it's a good chance for other players to make a name for themselves like he has. Of course, we will miss a player like Rashid and everything he brings to the team, including his leadership. However, it will be interesting to see who will rise to the occasion and handle the pressure just a few months after the World Cup."

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I.

When is the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I is on Sunday (Jan 14).

Where is the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I?

Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, will host the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I start?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will commence at 07:00 pm IST.

Where can I watch the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I in India on TV?

The live telecast of India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will be available on Sports 18 Network.

How can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I live in India?

JioCinema app and website will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I live in India.

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/ Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi/ Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman