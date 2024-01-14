India, England Tests to be played on 'turner' pitches, says report

India's upcoming home Test series against England will see turning pitches being offered to play. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named four spinners in the squad announced for the first two Tests to exploit the conditions. The squad, led by Rohit Sharma, also has three wicketkeepers in KL Rahul, KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel. While Rahul kept wickets in India's recent Test series in South Africa, Bharat is expected to do the job against England.

As per a report in the news outlet Indian Express, the team won't be taking any chances on the turning pitches juxtaposed to South Africa tour where the ball bounced quite a lot.

“The Indian team will once again be playing on a turner track, and the team management felt that specialist spinners should handle the job at home. The team has many quality spinners, and the team won’t take any chances, especially when the pitch being offered will be a turner,” said a BCCI source to the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, England's red-ball vice-captain Ollie Pope has conceded that there's going to be 'outside noise' about the pitches on their upcoming Test tour of India.

“There will be a lot of outside noise,” Pope said while talking to the Guardian.

“And pitches can be a massive talking point. But you have to remember the two teams are playing on the exact same wicket, so we just need to be as well equipped as we can,” he added further.

England will be playing five Tests on the tour which begins on January 25 in Hyderabad.

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood