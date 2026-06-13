/IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Debutant Gurnoor, captain Gill star as India crush Afghanistan in rain-hit opener

Debutant Gurnoor Brar returned with three wickets, and captain Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 84 as India beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the rain-hit ODI series opener in Dharamsala on Saturday (Jun 13). India completed a clinical chase, scoring 195 inside 23 overs to take a 1-0 lead in this three-match series.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz created history with the quickest ODI hundred for Afghanistan, scoring a brilliant 102 off 51 balls, smashing eight sixes and as many fours. After India sent Afghanistan out to bat first, they took advantage of the conditions by reducing the visitors to 26 for three at one stage. Even with chips down, Gurbaz played his natural game, keeping IPL heroes, including Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar, in check with wild shots all across.

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Another debutant, Harsh Dubey, also suffered an early wrath, but made a comeback with three wickets for 47 runs. Brar, who was economical at the start, also returned with as many scalps but at an improved economy of 5.6. India wrapped up Afghanistan’s first innings on 194.

Gill continues his superb run

Fresh off a 12th Test hundred against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, the ODI captain Gill continued from where he had left. Misunderstanding led to Rohit Sharma’s run-out inside the sixth over, with Ishan Kishan joining Gill in the middle. The two added 70 runs for the second wicket in 43 balls before Rashid Khan cleaned up the attacking left-hander.



Gill completed his fifty in the meantime, with the newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer also contributing a bit with the bat. His early dismissal brought KL Rahul to the crease, who scored over 200 (strike rate) to help India complete the run chase. Rahul scored an unbeaten 39 off just 19 balls, clobbering three maximums and four fours, while Gill remained unbeaten at the other end, having hit two sixes and 11 beautiful boundaries.

