IND v ENG, Vizag Test, Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah rocks England with record spell as India stand tall

India seamer Jasprit Bumrah made headlines with his record spell on day two of the ongoing Vizag Test against England. The ace pacer picked up a six-wicket haul, including removing Captain Ben Stokes and last game’s hero, Ollie Pope, bowled off a Jaffa. Kuldeep Yadav returned with three wickets as India wrapped up England on 253 in their first innings.

Bumrah broke several records on his way to picking his third–best career spell in Tests as he became the quickest (in terms of balls bowled) Indian bowler to 150 Test wickets, taking 6781 balls.

Though Stokes' removal was the game-changing moment of the day, Bumrah's Yorker to get rid of Pope had the cricket world talking. Timber Striker Alert 🚨



A Jasprit Bumrah special 🎯 🔥



Earlier in the day, young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who carried his bat on day one with a superb 179, completed his maiden Test double ton, scoring 209 off 290 balls.

With him and Ashwin around, India hoped for a better outing, but swift wickets had England at the forefront.

James Anderson removed Ashwin on 20 before accounting for double-centurion Jaiswal on a well-made 209. Youngsters Bashir and Rehan picked a wicket each as England dismissed India on 396 inside the first session.

Birthday boy Zak Crawley got the touring team off to a flyer, with openers adding 32 before lunch on day two.

Bumrah floors England with record spell

After Kuldeep and Axar picked both openers, including removing Crawley on 76, Bumrah first got the big fish Joe Root, caught in the first slip before removing Pope, bowled off a Yorker, breaking middle and leg stumps.

That dismissal was the beginning of something exciting for Bumrah, who then picked four more wickets to complete a six-wicket haul. Kuldeep returned with three wickets as India won the remaining two sessions to stand tall.

India batted in the second innings, with Jaiswal, for the second time in this Test, being the aggressor of the two.

Rohit and Jaiswal added 28 runs before the umpires decided to call it a day.