Bangladesh bowler Taskin Ahmed asks board to not consider him for Tests

Bangladesh bowler Taskin Ahmed has asked the country's cricket board to not consider him for Test cricket anymore. The news was confirmed by a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to news outlet Cricbuzz. The bowler has sent a letter to the cricket board the same. Taskin is the contracted player of Bangladesh across three formats namely T20I, ODI and Test.

"He( Taskin) had sent a letter stating that he does not want to play longer-version cricket. After the game [of the ongoing BPL] is over we will sit with him in this regard," BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus said to the news outlet on Saturday (Jan 3).

"Let the coach [head coach Chandika Hathurusingha] come and we need to talk with him as well.

"He [Taskin] is our across-format contracted player. We have to talk with our doctors and get a report on his injury status and later can make a decision in this regard," he added.

Taskin also spoke to reporters after the defeat to Sylhet Strikers in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on February 2 and said that he's still looking to get back to full rhythm. The bowler got injured during the ODI World Cup and was in rehab after that while recovering.

"I was in rehab after the World Cup . Thanks to the Almighty my rhythm is getting better than before but I am still not at the best rhythm but it is improving," Taskin told reporters after the defeat in Sylhet.

Taskin has played 13 Tests for Bangladesh, taking 30 wickets. His best in 13 Tests has been 4/37 in an innings and 5/128 in the match. The bowler has also played 70 ODIs and 54 T20Is, taking 95 wickets and 52 wickets, respectively.