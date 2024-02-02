IND vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 179 puts India in commanding position

India ended day one of the second Test in Vizag on top, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting an unbeaten 179. The scorecard reads 336 for six at stumps as the hosts look in the commanding position heading into day two. Debutant Shoaib Bashir picked two wickets alongside spinner Rehan Ahmed while returning James Anderson and last game’s hero Tom Hartley return with a wicket each.

India batted first after winning the toss, and Jaiswal and Captain Rohit Sharma deployed a cautious approach early on.

Debutant Bashir picked Rohit as his first international wicket, caught at leg slip on 14.

Coming in at three, Shubman Gill attacked while Jaiswal upped the ante at the other end.

The left-handed batter completed his fifty and soon after chased the three-digit score.

From the crowd to the dressing room, everyone applauded Jaiswal’s superb knock. The left-handed batter didn’t put his guard down and smoked the English bowlers throughout the day.

For India, debutant Rajat Patidar impressed with his brief stay at the crease but couldn’t convert his start into a fifty, getting bowled on 32. The move to play all-rounder Axar Patel ahead of designated keeper-batter KS Bharat might have paid dividends, England somehow managed to breach India’s defence as spinners accounted for their wickets.

Jaiswal sounds happy with day 1 outing

Jaiswal broke the internet with his incredible outing on day one in Vizag, admitting he wanted to make the most of this chance and felt glad for doing it.

“I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell,” Jaiswal said.

“Initially, the wicket was damp, and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls and play till the end. I would love to double this up and play till the end for the team. I want to recover well for tomorrow now.