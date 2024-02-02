IND vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 179 puts India in commanding position
Story highlights
Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting at his career-best score of 179 in Tests.
India ended day one of the second Test in Vizag on top, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting an unbeaten 179. The scorecard reads 336 for six at stumps as the hosts look in the commanding position heading into day two. Debutant Shoaib Bashir picked two wickets alongside spinner Rehan Ahmed while returning James Anderson and last game’s hero Tom Hartley return with a wicket each.
India batted first after winning the toss, and Jaiswal and Captain Rohit Sharma deployed a cautious approach early on.
Debutant Bashir picked Rohit as his first international wicket, caught at leg slip on 14.
Coming in at three, Shubman Gill attacked while Jaiswal upped the ante at the other end.
The left-handed batter completed his fifty and soon after chased the three-digit score.
Though India lost Gill and under-fire Shreyas Iyer within the second session, Jaiswal completed his maiden Test ton in India, second overall, with a straight six off Hartley.
That moment when @ybj_19 got to his second Test 💯— BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2024
Watch 👇👇#INDvENG @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Er7QFxmu4s
ALSO READ: AUS v WI 2024: Seamer Xavier Bartlett shines on debut as hosts win MCG ODI
From the crowd to the dressing room, everyone applauded Jaiswal’s superb knock. The left-handed batter didn’t put his guard down and smoked the English bowlers throughout the day.
For India, debutant Rajat Patidar impressed with his brief stay at the crease but couldn’t convert his start into a fifty, getting bowled on 32. The move to play all-rounder Axar Patel ahead of designated keeper-batter KS Bharat might have paid dividends, England somehow managed to breach India’s defence as spinners accounted for their wickets.
Jaiswal sounds happy with day 1 outing
Jaiswal broke the internet with his incredible outing on day one in Vizag, admitting he wanted to make the most of this chance and felt glad for doing it.
“I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell,” Jaiswal said.
“Initially, the wicket was damp, and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls and play till the end. I would love to double this up and play till the end for the team. I want to recover well for tomorrow now.
“The pitch played a bit differently, in the morning it was a bit damp, and then it settled. With the older ball, there was some bounce. Rahul sir and Rohit bhai kept giving me confidence and told me to convert this into a big innings and stay till the end,” the left-handed opener concluded.