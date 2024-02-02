AUS v WI 2024: Seamer Xavier Bartlett shines on debut as hosts win MCG ODI

Australia played a few debutants in the first ODI against West Indies in Melbourne on Friday, with seamer Xavier Bartlett shining bright, picking up four wickets for 17 runs in nine overs. The fifties from three of the top four ensured the hosts won the match by eight wickets remaining.

Australia elected to bowl first after winning the toss at the MCG. Bartlett picked three wickets inside the first ten overs, including removing both openers and Captain Shai Hope (on just 12). WHAT A PEACH! 🍑



Xavier Bartlett starts his international career with a ripper! #PlayOfTheDay | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/CyfNJyvjzS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2024 × Four early wickets kept the touring West Indies on the backfoot, but a 110-run-stand by Keacy Carty and Roston Chase brought them back in the game.

Although handy contributions from the lower order helped them cross the 200-run-mark, twin wickets to all-rounders Cameron Green and Sean Abbott saw Australia dismiss West Indies on 231 inside 49 overs.

Experienced top-order sees Australia through

After losing Travis Head early inside the first over on just four, Josh Inglis took the attacking approach and went after the seamers straightaway. While he whacked ten boundaries during his 43-ball 65-run stay at the crease, the sound of the sole six he hit got everyone talking. CRUNCHED! You can't hit a cricket ball better than that! #OhWhatAFeeling | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/Drl9ITW9C0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2024 × Though Inglis got mocked for missing a simple run-out chance earlier in the first innings, his pacey knock gave Australia the right momentum in the chase.

Green and Smith took the charge and went for the total. Both completed their respective fifties and helped Australia cross the winning line with eight wickets remaining.

With this, the hosts also took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Grateful Bartlett reflects on a perfect start

Having achieved success at the domestic level, Bartlett shined on his ODI debut and reflected on his performance, including his first wicket.

“Amazing way to start, amazing to contribute to a win,” Bartlett said after winning the Player of the Match award.

“Couldn’t ask for much more, lucky it hit the stumps (on his first wicket). Been working on it for a few years, built up the courage to bowl it and lucky it came off (on the outswinger).

“Was great to build some confidence at the Brisbane Heat; very happy to be here. Watched Steve Smith on TV for the last 10 years, to be out there now and be captained by him now is quite surreal,” the right-handed seamer said.