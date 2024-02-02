IND v ENG: Mixture of right temperament and talent – Fans hail Yashasvi Jaiswal for 2nd Test ton
Fans on social media, including legends like Sachin Tendulkar, hailed him for channelling his talent and temperament in the right direction.
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his second Test hundred, the first at home during day one of the ongoing second Test against England in Vizag. The left-handed batter looked in his element as he whacked English bowlers left, right and centre, completing his three-digit score in 151 balls. Fans on social media, including legends like Sachin Tendulkar, hailed him for channelling his talent and temperament in the right direction.
Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India got off to a cautious start, scoring 40 inside 18 overs, before debutant Shoaib Bashir removed Captain Rohit Sharma on 14.
Jaiswal upped the ante and, alongside Shubman Gill, who got out on 34 to returning James Anderson, took the attack to the opposition, completing his fifty in the meantime.
Stitching a stand with Shreyas Iyer later, Jaiswal looked in sublime touch, approaching his maiden Test hundred at home. With the wicket favouring both batters and bowlers in the first two sessions on day one, Jaiswal grabbed the chance from both hands and smashed a six off Tom Hartley to complete a century.
As the dressing room got up and acknowledged his magnificent effort, those watching it on screen took to social media to congratulate him. From fans to former cricketers, everyone took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to hail the upcoming superstar.
Meanwhile, Jaiswal scored his first Test hundred in his debut game against West Indies last year.