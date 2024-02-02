Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has taken a dig at Indian team management for the selection choice for the second Test match against England in Visakhapatnam. Shastri, who proposed the inclusion of Washington Sundar for the match thinks India have considerably weakened their batting by including Mukesh. India currently trail the five-match Test series 1-0 and will look to bounce back from their disappointing loss in Hyderabad. All set for the second #INDvENG Test 🏏



India bat first after winning the toss in Visakhapatnam



Follow #WTC25 live: https://t.co/0eygiEna2n pic.twitter.com/0t05VTQEk8 — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2024 × Shastri takes dig at team selection

"My only concern is picking Mukesh Kumar over Washington Sundar. How much of use will Mukesh be, especially after India is batting first on this Vizag surface," Ravi Shastri said while on commentary duty for the second Test match.

Considering India’s struggles in the opening Test match in Hyderabad, the batting unit has been under pressure despite scoring 436 in the first innings. India were 107/5 in the second innings which paved the way for the collapse and eventually handed England a precious win.

Sundar was only called into the Indian team at the last moment when KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out due to injury. The duo is not fit to play the Vizag contest that kick-started on Friday (Feb 2), again weakening the batting unit.

In the absence of the duo, Rajat Patidar has been handed a debut while Sarfaraz Khan, another last-moment call-up will warm the bench. There was a direct tussle between Patidar and Sarfaraz for a place in the Playing XI, but it is the former who got the nod. However, in the ultimate Playing XI, neither Sundar nor Sarafraz have been included in the Indian team.

