INCREDIBLE: Swiss skier Andri Ragetti does Ronaldo's SIUU celebration mid-air | WATCH

Swiss professional skier Andri Ragetti, in a new video posted by him, performed famous Cristiano Ronaldo celebration mid-air. Ragetti, who is known for this many stunts, is a huge football fan and this time he chose CR7's Siiuuu as his new act.

The video, posted by Ragetti on Monday, shows the freestyle skier maneuvering on snow before being air-borne and doing the 'Siiuuu' celebration. The video further shows Ragetti doing a complete turn as well.

He captioned the video, writing, “SIIIUUUU!Ronaldo celebration on skis!” Have a look at the video here:

The skier is also a fan of football club Real Madrid and last year he had gone viral for a video which even Los Blancos had shared on its Instagram handle.

Notably, Portugal and Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo does the same celebration after scoring a goal. Ronaldo, however, didn't have many chances to do that in recent times as he had a moderate year.

The footballer star although made the news when he invited a young boy, who is his fan, to one of his games in Saudi Arabia. The boy had lost his father in the deadly Syria and Turkey earthquake.

Ronaldo, who holds the record for maximum number of goals at the international level, met the young boy -- named Nabil Saeed from Syria -- and his friend, spoke and invited him for Al-Nassr's home match. His adorable gesture has won hearts on social media platforms.

At present, Al-Nassr is at the top spot in the overall standings in the Saudi Pro League with 14 wins from 19 games. They next face Al-Ittihand on March 09.

In 2022, he led Portugal in the Qatar World Cup but the national side bowed out in the quarter-finals. However, things have changed for him since joining the Riyadh-based club, Al-Nassr.

