/'Increasing smog levels' force PCB to shift second Test against Sri Lanka from Lahore to Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shifted the second Test against Sri Lanka from Lahore to Rawalpindi in view of prevailing adverse weather conditions. The move comes amid worsening air quality in Lahore, which prompted the PCB to take the decision. Sri Lanka are currently in Pakistan and playing the first of the two Tests, also in Rawalpindi. The PCB announced the move in a statement issued on Tuesday (Nov 10). The air quality has dropped severely in Lahore, which, according to IQAir (a Swiss technology company monitoring air quality), is the most polluted city in the world as of November 11.

PCB shifts Sri Lanka Test from Lahore to Rawalpindi

"The second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, originally scheduled to be played in Lahore from November 17 to 21, has been relocated to Rawalpindi due to prevailing weather conditions," read a statement by the board.

"A spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the decision was taken in view of increasing smog levels in Lahore, prompting the relocation of the second Test to Rawalpindi. The match will now be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 17 to 21," it added.

According to Cricinfo, the broadcasters had also raised concerns about the quality of the broadcast in Lahore amid growing smog levels there. After the air quality deteriorated further earlier this week, the PCB informed the broadcaster to make arrangements for the Lahore Test before the decision to shift the venue was announced.

Air quality has forced changes before