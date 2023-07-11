In my lifetime, I won't see him mature: MS Dhoni's hilarious take on CSK teammate Deepak Chahar
MS Dhoni shared a hilarious take on CSK teammate Deepak Chahar and his relationship with the fast-bowling all-rounder. Here is what the former Team India skipper said -
MS Dhoni shares a great rapport with several current Indian players. Often, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the likes have expressed their gratitude towards the former Indian captain for guiding them during their early days. Since 2018, Dhoni's relationship with Deepak Chahar has also been talked about. The duo have been playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since their readmission in the Indian Premier League in 2018 and share a great camaraderie on and outside the field.
While Chahar is Dhoni's go-to-bowler especially in the early overs, he has improved bowling at the death as well under his Chennai captain's guidance. Nonetheless, Chahar has also been scolded by the former Indian captain on the field. Recently, Dhoni shed light on his relationship with Chahar in a hilarious manner.
'In my lifetime, I won't see him mature'
"Deepak Chahar is like a drug, if he is not there, you would think, where is he - if he is around, you would think, why he is here - good part is that he is maturing but he takes time and that is the problem, in my lifetime, I won't see him matured (smiles)," Dhoni said during the launch of Tamil film 'Lets Get Married', under his own production company called the Dhoni Entertainment.
During IPL 2023, Chahar claimed 13 wickets in ten games and played a pivotol role in Dhoni-led Chennai's fifth IPL title. Talking about the skipper, Thala Dhoni marshalled his troops brilliantly, kept well behind the stumps and smacked as many as ten sixes while playing several vital cameos throughout the season.
At present, Chahar is not part of India's squads for the upcoming West Indies tour, where the national side will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. Meanwhile, the 42-year-old Dhoni is busy with his non-cricketing assignments and not much his known whether he will return for IPL 2024. After leading his side to the IPL 2023 triumph, he stated that he will try to comeback but nothing is official.