In my lifetime, I won't see him mature: MS Dhoni's hilarious take on CSK teammate Deepak Chahar

MS Dhoni shares a great rapport with several current Indian players. Often, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the likes have expressed their gratitude towards the former Indian captain for guiding them during their early days. Since 2018, Dhoni's relationship with Deepak Chahar has also been talked about. The duo have been playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since their readmission in the Indian Premier League in 2018 and share a great camaraderie on and outside the field.

While Chahar is Dhoni's go-to-bowler especially in the early overs, he has improved bowling at the death as well under his Chennai captain's guidance. Nonetheless, Chahar has also been scolded by the former Indian captain on the field. Recently, Dhoni shed light on his relationship with Chahar in a hilarious manner.

'In my lifetime, I won't see him mature'

"Deepak Chahar is like a drug, if he is not there, you would think, where is he - if he is around, you would think, why he is here - good part is that he is maturing but he takes time and that is the problem, in my lifetime, I won't see him matured (smiles)," Dhoni said during the launch of Tamil film 'Lets Get Married', under his own production company called the Dhoni Entertainment.