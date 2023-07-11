He reminds me of Darren Gough: James Anderson lauds Mark Wood after his splendid performance in 3rd Ashes Test
England pacer James Anderson lauded Mark Wood after his splendid performance in the 3rd Ashes Test led to the home side's three-wicket win to keep Ashes 2023 alive. Australia still lead the five-match series 2-1.
Mark Wood's all-round heroics led England to a thrilling three-wicket win over Australia in the third Ashes Test at Leeds, Headingley. Coming in place of an out-of-form James Anderson, Wood accounted for 5 for 34 in Australia's first innings, dismissing them for 263 after England opted to bowl first, and then came up with a brilliant eight-ball 24 in England's 237.
In Australia's second essay, Wood once again claimed two wickets and helped England get past the finish line, in pursuit of 251, with an unbeaten eight-ball 16. Thus, England have managed to keep Ashes 2023 alive by narrowing down Australia's lead, to 2-1 from 2-0, heading into the fourth and penultimate Test. After his blitz in the third Ashes Test, Anderson lauded Wood and stated that he reminds him of England's yesteryear star pacer Darren Gough.
'We love him in the dressing room. He brings so much energy to the group'
"It was brilliant to see Mark Wood bowl so well. We love him in the dressing room. He brings so much energy to the group. He is just non-stop chatting and being silly, trying to make people laugh. He loves bowling fast. He reminds me of Darren Gough in that he likes a glance up at the scoreboard to see if they have put his pace up after he has bowled a ball. He just wants to bowl quickly. He was born to bowl quickly," Anderson wrote in his column for The Telegraph.
Anderson also spoke about Wood's batting and added, "His bowling helped his batting too. That 24 off eight balls made a real difference in that moment of the game. It was almost like a T20 impact. He did the same in the second innings. When bowlers go short like that and you need only 20 runs you know that even a top edge is going to go for six and make a big dent in the target. That is what he did."
The fourth and penultimate Ashes Test commences on July 19 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Ben Stokes & Co. will be eager to level the series. Wood, who ended as the Player of the Match in the third Test, will also look to carry on with the momentum in the upcoming two matches.
