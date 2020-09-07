In-form Jos Buttler to miss third T20I vs Australia

England’s explosive opener and wicket-keeper Jos Buttler will miss the final T20I match against Australia, set to be played on Tuesday, to be with his family and has been released from the bio-secure bubble. Buttler has been in terrific form as he slammed a quickfire 44 off 29 in the first match while following it up with a match-winning 77 not-out off 54 deliveries to help England seal the series 2-0.

"He will miss England's final Vitality IT20 against Australia on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

Buttler has been inside the bio-secure bubble for two months for the red-ball series against West Indies and Pakistan before joining the limited-overs team for the series against Australia. The swashbuckling right-handed batsmen will return to the bio-secure bubble on Thursday, subject to COVID-19 testing ahead of the match.

"Buttler, subject to testing, will return to the bio-secure bubble on Thursday ahead of the first ODI of the Royal London Series at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday," the statement read.

After the final encounter of the T20I series at the Ageas Bowl, both England and Australia will move to Manchester for the three-match ODI series, starting Friday.

Ashton Agar was all praise for Buttler as he termed him the ‘best’ white-ball player for England at the moment.

“Buttler is an incredible player, he can hit all around the ground, he is diffficult to bowl to, he finishes the games off, he is often there at the end taking England over the line, hats off to him, he is an incredible player. He is probably their best white-ball player currently," Agar said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

When asked about as to how difficult it is to bowl to Buttler, Agar replied: "It is tough, we know he is a gun player, there is no question about that, however, your belief in yourself can be your biggest assest or weakness, if you are the top of your mark thinking how am I going to bowl to this bloke, then you are already making the job hard for yourself. Sometims guys play really well and you need to appreciate them."