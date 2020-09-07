Jos Buttler is probably England's best white-ball player: Ashton Agar

England may have wrapped up the three-match T20I series by winning the first two matches but the number one spot in ICC T20I rankings is up for grabs in the final match of the series, to be played on Tuesday (September 8).

Jos Buttler has been in devastating form scoring 44 off 29 and an unbeaten 77 off 54 in the first two matches respectively. However, Buttler will be missing the final match of the series after being released from bio-secure bubble to be with his family.

Australian spinner Ashton Agar, ahead of the summit clash of the series, termed Buttler as England’s best white-ball player currently while saying the amount of quality he brings in the top of the order is incredible.

“Buttler is an incredible player, he can hit all around the ground, he is diffficult to bowl to, he finishes the games off, he is often there at the end taking England over the line, hats off to him, he is an incredible player. He is probably their best white-ball player currently," Agar said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

Ashton Agar's bowling figures in his last five innings:

4-0-24-5

4-0-28-0

4-0-16-3

4-0-32-2

4-0-27-2

When asked about as to how difficult it is to bowl to Buttler, Agar replied: "It is tough, we know he is a gun player, there is no question about that, however, your belief in yourself can be your biggest assest or weakness, if you are the top of your mark thinking how am I going to bowl to this bloke, then you are already making the job hard for yourself. Sometims guys play really well and you need to appreciate them."

Mitchell Starc after the second T20I said that Australian players were a bit off from match intensity but Agar is of the view that the team was never rusty. The left-arm spinner, who can have an impact with the bat as well down the order, added that playing after five months was a really good feeling.

"We were never rusty, it is a really really good feeling to be playing international cricket again, we love doing that. After a long break, we have done some good things, we came close to winning both the matches, I feel like our preparation was really good and we just need to translate it into a couple of wins," he added.

