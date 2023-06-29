Improve code of conduct or face axe, BCCI's stance on 'few' IPL-bound players over disciplinary complaints

While form, performances and fitness are among the few factors considered for selection in Indian cricket, parameters like a breach of the code of conduct in several cases are taken into account too. However, this latter point is believed to have played a role in deciding the future of a few players for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.

Per the latest reports, a ‘few’ of the IPL-bound players breached the BCCI’s code of conduct, some on disciplinary grounds on more than one occasion during IPL 2023. According to reliable sources, four players from North-based franchises were reported to the board for crossing the line, something BCCI is happy to take note of.

The decision-makers on the board acknowledge that these breaches didn’t go unnoticed. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that outside of India’s premier T20 league, these four players represent North and West Zones in the domestic circuit.

As first reported by Cricbuzz, the owner of one of these franchises admitted to knowing about some team players breaching the IPL player code during the recently-concluded IPL 2023 and subsequently reported the same to the Indian board. The unnamed person here also disclosed that those players violated the conduct on at least four counts.

As per further reports, these players are young and have achieved high scores in the domestic structure.

"When I became aware of the situation, I was deeply upset and immediately reported the matter to the BCCI. The Integrity Officer also took the breach very seriously and fulfilled his obligations," the owner of the team shared with Cricbuzz.

The owner, however, further confirmed that appropriate measures were taken against these players at the franchise level.

Meanwhile, the report also states the breaches involved disciplinary issues and curfew violations rather than corruption-related matters. Also, it is to be noted some of the players reported to the board are in contention for a place in India’s T20 squad for the West Indies series. India to begin new WTC cycle with WI series After losing the WTC Final for the second straight occasion, this time to Australia by 209 runs in England, the Rohit Sharma-led team will now travel to the Island nation for a ten-match series, including two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

While the squads for the Tests and ODIs were announced, BCCI is yet to finalise the team for T20Is.