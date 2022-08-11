'I'm still loving driving'- Lewis Hamilton rules out possibility of his retirement anytime soon

With Sebastian Vettel announcing his retirement from Formula 1, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton recently opened up about his own future in the sport. He dismissed the possibility of his retirement, claiming that he was all set to improve the W13 in order to return to title contention.

Hamilton had previously stunned the Formula 1 faithful when he admitted that he was contemplating retirement after the 2021 season came to a shocking end with Red Bull's Max Verstappen laid claim to the world championship title, denying him a record-breaking eighth world title after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

However, in a recent interaction with Vanity Fair magazine, Hamilton dismissed these statements. He admitted that he was extremely keen on extending his contract and returning the Mercedes F1 team to its former glory.

"I’ll be lying if I said that I hadn’t thought about extending. I’m still on the mission, I’m still loving driving, I’m still being challenged by it. So I don’t really feel like I have to give it up anytime soon," said Hamilton.

When asked about Sebastian Vettel's forthcoming retirement from the sport, Hamilton confirmed that it did not affect his decision to continue driving for Mercedes:

“It doesn’t make me think about my future, but it is a reminder that I am in that part of my career that people I came up with and have raced for so long will start to stop... But I am thinking about how I can improve this car, what steps we need to take to get this team winning again, what is the road map to claiming another world championship, and what we need to do to have everyone in this sport more aligned, in terms of diversity.”

The 2022 season, however, has been less than promising for the Brackley-based outfit with Red Bull's Max Verstappen putting in consistently impressive performances as he seems to be well on course to defend his title.