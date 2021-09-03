'I'm pretty happy I am getting so much love': Shardul Thakur on nicknames like 'Lord', 'Bull'

Indian allrounder Shardul Thakur showed his brute skills with the bat and saved India from posing an embarrassing total against England in the first innings of the fourth Test at the Oval.

Thakur smashed three sixes and seven fours to register 57 runs in 36 balls making it the second-fastest Test fifty by an Indian batsman. Netizens lauded Thakur for his innings and several nicknames like Lord Shardul were given to the cricketer.

He was asked about the nicknames at the virtual press conference, he said: "Only two of those are my nicknames. Lord is just a meme, started on social media.

"But, yeah, I'm pretty happy I am getting so much love from my team-mates, and everyone," he added.

Speaking about his innings, the 29-year-old said: "Whenever you get the opportunity you have to take the responsibility by hook or crook."

"I always see it as a challenge that whenever I get my batting I have do something to create an impact. Our batting coach and our throwdown experts kept giving me the confidence that I can score runs so on this day I had to deliver," he signed off.

The first day's play ended with England being 53-3, trailing India by 138 runs. While Jasprit Bumrah removed the openers, Umesh Yadav struck towards the fag end of the day to dismiss in-form English skipper Joe Root as the match remains wide open.