'I'm not Harry Potter': Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford's turnaround in form

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag does not think he has had a major part to play in Marcus Rashford's revival as a player, saying he is not 'Harry Potter'.

"I'm not Harry Potter. It's just confidence. Every player has to get his own confidence. You have to fight for this," said Ten hag ub a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's FA Cup encounter against Reading.

"Of course, me and my coaching staff bring structures, especially in the way of playing. We have given him some routines for what he needs to get into the right position but finally, it's up to him to play."

After the World Cup, Rashford has scored 10 goals in 10 matches, silencing his critics and playing an important role in United's resurgence under Ten Hag.

The striker had a dip in form after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first season and rumours of him being transferred to another club had started to gain pace.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi last year said his club was on the lookout to avail the services of the 25-year-old.

"He's another player who's amazing and for free? To have Rashford for free, every club will run after him. Maybe summer, why not? If he is a free agent, we can talk to him directly."

However, ever since the Dutch manager's arrival, Rashford has turned a corner. Ten Hag has shown faith in Rashford by not only giving him a contract extension but also making bold comparisons to his peers.

"From the first moment, I recognised huge potential. And now to get out the potential, I believe when Marcus's positioning is on the back of the defending line, there is almost no better player in the world."

"There is Mbappe in this moment, a type like him. But when he (Rashford)'s getting in that position, he's great and you see he's really improved also out of possession."

