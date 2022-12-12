Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag makes an astonishing Mbappe-Rashford comparison

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made a comparison between Marcus Rashford and France superstar Kylian Mbappe. Ten Hag made the rather astonishing comparison at a time when Paris St-Germain (PSG) have shown interest in signing Rashford after the end of his current United contract.

"From the first moment, I recognised huge potential. And now to get out the potential, I believe when Marcus's positioning is on the back of the defending line, there is almost no better player in the world.

"There is Mbappe in this moment, a type like him. But when he (Rashford)'s getting in that position, he's great and you see he's really improved also out of possession," added Ten Hag.

While the Dutch hyped his striker by making the comparison, there have been rumours of Rashford's big-money move to PSG where Mbappe plays.

Last week, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi heaped praises on Rashford and said his club may be on the lookout to avail the services of the 25-year-old.

"He's another player who's amazing and for free? To have Rashford for free, every club will run after him," said Al-Khelaifi

"Maybe summer, why not? If he is a free agent, we can talk to him directly. But we are not going to talk to him now and let him focus on the World Cup. In January, hopefully, we would be interested in talking to him."

Responding to the rumours, the Dutch manager said it was up to Rashford to make a decision to stay in Manchester or leave for Paris.

“He has to make a decision, so we can only show him that Man Utd is the best club to be in," said Ten Hag.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag is willing to trigger a contract extension for Rashford that will allow him to stay at Old Trafford for another one-and-a-half years.

Rashford's current deal expires at the end of the season. Alongside him, other United players such as David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Fred are also running out of time to sign a new contract. According to transfer experts, if Rashford is not tied down by the end of the winter transfer window, there is a high probability, he may leave United as a free agent.

