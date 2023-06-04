'I'm fully prepared,' says England skipper Ben Stokes about bowling in upcoming Ashes

England Test captain Ben Stokes has assured fans that there's nothing to worry about regarding his knee and he fully plans to bowl in the upcoming Ashes series against Australia at home. Stokes's left knee has been a topic of discussions as the all-rounder has had to manage it for years and the his recent catch in the one-off Test against Ireland put him in a bit of pain.

Speaking on the catch which he took at short fine leg to dismiss Ireland's Curtis Campher, Stokes, at the post-match presentation, said, "I actually didn't pick it (ball) up, and I actually landed quite awkwardly on it (knee). My weight went on the inside of my knee, like I hyper-extended."

The English captain was in discomfort after the catch and didn't bowl in the match, which England won by 10 wickets. He, however, had bowled before the start of play on day 3 and said he was 'happy with where I was.'

"I bowled this morning - the first time I'd bowled since being back from India, so it would have been about four weeks actually," said Stokes. "I got through that and was really happy with where I was. So no, nothing (for England fans) to worry about."

Stokes further elaborated after the match, "I was really happy with how I bowled (before play). I bowled for about 20 minutes and I got through that really well. Obviously I have got time to build up before I push back into flat out, but I just landed quite awkwardly when I took that catch."

While the knee certainly has been a pain point for Stokes, he said that his discomfort after the catch was more of because of age and he twisted it in a strange way.

"I didn't quite see it so had to adjust myself and landed on my left leg and it twisted in a really strange way. It was fine, I just don't know what really happened. It was one of those things - but I am 32 tomorrow so that probably explains it," added the English skipper.

Stokes was also asked whether he'd sit out at any point during the course of the Ashes if he'd not able to bowl to which replied in a firm no.

"No, of course not. That's not even something we've even spoken about because I'm fully prepared to be bowling at Edgbaston," reassured the ace all-rounder. The iconic five-Test series between England and Australia is set to start from June 16.

