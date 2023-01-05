'I'm 100% available for both skill sets in IPL 2023', confirms Mumbai Indians' new recruit

Amid earlier reports claiming that Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green, who got picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL will remain unavailable for bowling at least until April 13th; it has now been confirmed that there is no truth to this, and that, he will remain available for both skill sets (batting and bowling) from the start of the new season.

Currently enduring a finger injury he sustained during the second Test against South Africa at the MCG, Green cleared the air about this rumour of him remaining unavailable for bowling for his new franchise – that paid INR 17.5 crores in mini-auction in Kochi last year.

In a conversation with Sen Sports WA, Green was asked about his participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy and IPL 2023 – that is likely to begin in the last week of March. While he said he alongside Starc (who is also injured and out) will be ‘touch and go’ for the first Test in Nagpur, that begins on February 9th, Green confirmed by the time the IPL starts, he will be 100% fit to contribute with both bat and ball.

"Obviously, my first priority is the Test Series that’s beforehand," he said when asked about the IPL 2023.

"I think me and Starcy (Starc) are maybe touch and go for that first one, but obviously we’ll give ourselves the best chance," the all-rounder added.

Commenting on the rumours, the Aussie future star said that’s not correct and he really has no idea where did it come from.

"No, that’s not correct", Green told SEN Sportsday WA. "I’ve heard about this for a quite a while now, I think. I don’t know where it’s come from."