ILT20: Simon Taufel, Aleem Dar to lead officials panel in for second season

Two of the most respected umpires in cricket history Simon Taufel and Aleem Dar spearhead the ILT20 Season 2 match officials panel. Both Taufel and Dar will be the on-field umpires for the tournament opener between defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors on Friday, 19 January at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The legendary duo who umpired the 2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final and the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup final will now be coming back together for the opening match of the DP World ILT20 Season 2. Besides Taufel and Dar, the DP World ILT20 Season 2 match official panel includes some of the most prominent umpires and match referees who are actively involved in all three international cricket formats.

South Africa’s Adrain Holdstock and Australia’s Rod Tucker – both from ICC Elite Panel, Sri Lanka’s Ruchira Palliyaguruge, England’s Martin Saggers, Australia’s Paul Wilson and Leslie Reifer of West Indies will be umpiring the 34-match tournament. Roshan Mahanama, Steve Bernard and Taufel will be the match referees – Taufel will join the match referees panel after umpiring the opener.

With global cricket fans guaranteed high-octane entertainment, as the Gulf region’s biggest T20 extravaganza holds the distinction of being the second-highest watched T20 league around the world and promises yet another blockbuster Season between 19th January and 17th February, the organisers have ensured the league is played under the watchful eyes of globally-acclaimed umpires.

While Australia’s Taufel was also part of the DP World ILT20 Season 1 match official panel, Aleem Dar – record holder for most Tests and ODIs as on-field umpire (145 and 231) makes his maiden DP World ILT20 appearance.

Simon Taufel: “I am very excited to return to the UAE for DP World ILT20’s Season 2. It was a great experience to lead the match officials panel last year and closely interact with some of the upcoming UAE ICC International Panel umpires. The DP World ILT20 is certainly a fine platform for young players. We are also incorporating two specialised TV umpires for the first time to improve accuracy and time efficiency – Paul Wilson from Australia and Leslie Reifer from West Indies.”

Aleem Dar: “I am eager and excited to be part of the DP World ILT20 which has emerged as one of the leading T20 leagues globally. The tournament provides a unique opportunity for players, particularly from UAE to shine on an international stage and rub shoulders with some of the most reputed players in the world. I am delighted to be part of the match officials panel this year and look forward to a great season.”

The DP World ILT20 Season 2 features some of the greatest stars in the game including Australia’s World Cup hero David Warner, Andre Russell, David Willey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Woakes and Maheesh Theekshana