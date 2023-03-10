'I'll always leave that door open', Big Red Machine Kane on his return to WWE

Ever-since making his debut on the main roster more than two decades ago, the Big Red Machine, also widely known as Kane (Glenn Jacobs), was a sensation for anyone following pro-wrestling. A huge, strongly built man with the red mask being the cherry on the cake was all but a mysterious figure for the fans and millions watching on TV. His on-screen pairing with the Deadman, The Undertaker was the most destructive faction in WWF, WWE.

In a recent exclusive chat with PWMania.com, Kane opened up on his pairing with The Undertaker, what it was like removing the mask and his take on returning to WWE.

Firstly, Kane talked about working with the Deadman saying it was amazing to work with him, and that the Undertaker remained his favourite from day one. Showering praises on his on-screen brother, Kane said what Undertaker could do with his physique not many had the ability to pull that off.

“It was amazing. Undertaker was my favourite superstar before I got into the WWE. He debuted right around the time I broke into the wrestling business. He’s always been my favourite. He was a big guy like me, and the character was amazing. He was the first big guy to combine size and athleticism that he did. There were a lot of big guys who couldn’t do the stuff he could do,” Kane said.

Elaborating on what it was like removing his mask and breaking the suspense on live television, Kane said he was excited about it because he felt his character with the mask on was getting stale.

“I was pumped about it. It was a change. I felt that Kane had gotten rather stale. The mask while it was a great asset because it provided a mystique and mystery that nobody else had, and also because we use our face a lot to show people emotion which is what WWE is all about and getting the audience to feel what you feel, I couldn’t do that they way I wanted to because of the mask and felt I was pretty limited. I was excited to do it,” Kane added.

Finally speaking on his potential return to the WWE in any capacity in future, Kane said,