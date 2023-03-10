WWE: Sami Zayn's ex-WrestleMania opponent pleased with Jey Uso's recent attack on former Honorary Uce

The storyline involving Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is spicing up with each passing episode. After what transpired on the latest Monday night RAW where Jey shockingly attacked his former ‘buddy’ Sami much to the amusement of the crowd, Zayn’s last year’s WrestleMania opponent Johnny Knoxville seems to be delighted with this.

On Sami Zayn’s latest Instagram post where he’s captioned it, ‘Revenge is coming’ pointing towards Jey, to which Knoxville replied saying, ‘What a beautiful shot. This makes me happy’.

To check Knoxville's comment, click on the post and go to the comments section.

Last year during his interview with WWE Deutschland, Sami was on record saying his match against Knoxville at 2022 Mania is one of his favourites. He also explained what makes this contest against a non-wrestler something to be proud of.

"It's one of my favourite matches ever," Zayn said. "I don't think a lot of people understand the little things you have to do to make sure it flows so well with someone who's never done this. So I take a lot of pride in that side of it (...) I put it up there with some of my best matches ever, but for different reasons.”

Meanwhile, with Jey now clearing his loyalty towards his Tribal Chief and The Bloodline just ahead of WrestleMania 39, the potential match between the Usos and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the tag titles could well be penned for good. While we are still on the Road to WrestleMania and a lot is yet to get unfolded before the action gets underway on Night 1 at Showcase of Immortals, the fans are seemingly loving the storyline that many rate as ‘best ever in company’s history.