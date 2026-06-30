/Iga Swiatek survives first-round scare against Taylor Townsend to begin Wimbledon title defence

Defending champion Iga Swiatek survived a major opening-round scare at Wimbledon, overcoming American world number 79 Taylor Townsend 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 to book her place in the second round. The world number three looked in complete control after cruising through the opening set but struggled to maintain her momentum as Townsend's aggressive shot-making turned the contest around in the second set. Swiatek found herself in danger of becoming only the third reigning women's Wimbledon champion in the Open era to suffer a first-round exit.

Can Swiatek build momentum after a nervy Wimbledon start?

The deciding set proved to be a stern test of Swiatek's composure. A marathon opening game lasting 21 minutes set the tone before the Polish star secured the crucial service breaks needed to seal victory. After converting match point, an emotional Swiatek covered her face with a towel as relief washed over Centre Court. The six-time Grand Slam champion is aiming to rediscover her best form after failing to reach the semi-finals in each of her last three major appearances since lifting the Wimbledon trophy.

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Townsend's fearless power-hitting repeatedly troubled Swiatek, but the American was unable to produce the upset. The 30-year-old remains without a Wimbledon appearance beyond the second round. "It was a tough couple of weeks. A season when not everything went how I wanted. I don't think I won any three-set matches this year, so I'm happy I could do it," Swiatek said. "Obviously it means a lot to be the defending champion here. In the end I kept my composure. I knew I needed to be solid."

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What waits Swiatek and the other top contenders?

Swiatek will next face 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova in the second round as she continues her bid to successfully defend the title. Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev returned to Grand Slam action for the first time since capturing his maiden major title at the French Open. Despite that breakthrough, Wimbledon has traditionally been his most difficult Slam, with the German never progressing beyond the fourth round in nine previous appearances.