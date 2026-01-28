/Iga Swiatek follows Gauff on her way out of Australian Open in another QF shocker

In what comes across as a second shocker in the women’s last eight at the ongoing Australian Open 2026, fifth seed Elena Rybakina stunned the world number two Iga Swiatek to reach the semi-final on Wednesday (Jan 28), denying the tournament favourite in her bid for a career Grand Slam. Rybakina bounced back from early serving woes to beat Swiatek in the straight sets (7-5, 6-1); she will meet either Jessica Pegula or Amanda Anisimova for a place in the final at Melbourne Park.

Having lost the summit clash to the world number one Aryna Sabalenka in her last final here in 2023, Rybakina hasn’t reached the quarters at the Australian Open since. However, the 2022 Wimbledon champion has been the player in form lately in the women’s division, winning 18 of her last 19 matches.



Rybakina has now reached her fourth career Slam semi-final and first since Wimbledon 2024.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch her winning moment -

"Really pleased with the win," said the 26-year-old. "We know each other pretty well, and I was just trying to stay aggressive.



"I feel like in the first set for both of us, the first serve was not really working, so just trying to step in on the second serve, put pressure on each other.



"I think in the second set I just started to play more freely and served better."

Defeat, however, denied Swiatek a career Grand Slam of all four majors. She has won four French Opens, the US Open and Wimbledon, but a title at Melbourne Park remains elusive.



Swiatek and Rybakina had met 11 times before, including five last season, with the Pole holding a narrow 6-5 edge. But Rybakina won the last encounter at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.



Swiatek forged a break on Rybakina's opening serve, with the Kazakh getting only one of her first serves in, but she struck back immediately to keep the match level.



Rybakina's serve was misfiring, and the Pole worked another three break points in the next game, but all were saved as the fifth seed hung on. The Kazakh made some adjustments, and her serve finally started to hit the mark.



There was little to split them until Swiatek served to stay in the set at 5-6, with Rybakina going for her shots and converting on the second set-point opportunity.



The writing was on the wall for Swiatek with Rybakina winning her last 21 matches after taking the first set, and she pounced early with a sizzling forehand return, earning a break to love.



She consolidated for 3-0, and when two straight aces made it 4-1, there was no way back for the Pole.