'If something happens to him..': Gautam Gambhir feels Bumrah should be rested in second Test

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is playing his first Test on the home soil, had a long day with the ball against England. The Indian bowlers bowled the English side for good two days, with Bumrah scalping three wickets in 36 overs.

ALSO READ: England's Joe Root becomes first batsman to score double ton in 100th Test

Due to the length of the tour and number of games India needs to play against England, former India opener Gautam Gambhir felt that the young Indian paceman should maybe rest in the second Test match as he is the "X-Factor" in the series.

"100 per cent, absolutely. I'm not even sure whether Bumrah should be picked for the second Test match. I think India should preserve him for the pink-ball Test match. See, Jasprit Bumrah is a X-Factor in the series, irrespective of what surfaces to play on and you've got to keep that in mind too," Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

According to Gambhir, India cannot afford to lose Bumrah, especially in this series.

"Jasprit Bumrah you can't just keep bowling for longer sessions. Give him that short burst of three overs to try and pick a quick wicket, but not long spells because Bumrah is going to be very important going forward in the series. And if something happens to him, India is going to be in serious trouble," the former batsman added.