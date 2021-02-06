England skipper Joe Root becomes first batsman to score double ton in 100th Test

England skipper Joe Root on Saturday became the first cricketer to smash a double ton in his 100th Test. The visiting captain came on to the crease when England were down to 64/2 on Day 1 of the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

Joe Root brought up his double ton in style as he smashed Ashwin's delivery out of the park. England have been dominant in the first two days of the Test match as the visitors have crossed the 450-mark by tea on Day 2.

First batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test – JOE ROOT 👏



First batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test – JOE ROOT 👏

Sensational innings from the England skipper!

Root has been comfortable despite lethal deliveries from India's bowling attack. Yesterday, the English skipper became the first cricketer to smash a ton in his 98th, 99th, 100th Test match. At the tea of Day 2, Root remains unbeaten on 209 runs, along with Ollie Pope has scored 24 runs for England in this match. The duo has stitched a partnership of 67 runs powering England to 454/4 at tea on Day 2.

Jadeja's absence was felt by Indian squad on a flat pitch like this. Indian bowlers have found it difficult to get wickets in such tough conditions. Ben Stokes' quickfire 82 runs troubled the bowlers too. However, the star all-rounder was dismissed after playing a loose shot off Nadeem's delivery giving an easy catch Cheteshwar Pujara.

BRIEF SCORE- England: 457/4 (147.2) CRR: 3.1; Joe Root: 211 runs off 357 balls, Ollie Pope 24 runs 74 balls