'If I was in squad, I would've refused to play' - Ex-Pak player severely criticises Azam Khan's fitness level

A second-stringed Pakistan line-up locked horns with Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series recently, where the Shadab Khan-led Men in Green lost 2-1. After the series, a lot of questions were raised on the Pakistan team management for experimenting with the team as they went in with some inexperienced players and rested the likes of regular captain Babar Azam, Md Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi. Among the inexperienced bunch, a lot of eyes were on former Pakistan keeper-batter Moin Khan's son Azam. Azam Khan failed to get going and now ex-player Aaquib Javed has severely criticised him.

Azam had a good run in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 edition, where he scored 238 runs at 161.90, but fell flat in the Afghanistan series and returned with 0 and 1 before being dropped for the third game, which Pakistan won by 66 runs. After his flop show, questions were raised on his selection -- with a spectator trolling him for his fitness and eating habits during the second T20I -- and now Javed has made a big remark.

"I am not sure what sort of experiment this was. It's clear to me that no consideration was taken when selecting the squad for this series about what standard of skills and fitness levels are needed to represent Pakistan.

"If I was a player in that squad, I would have refused to play with this team. First, at least attain some levels of fitness before playing. Hopefully, they will have learned from this," Javed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.