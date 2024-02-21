ICEC slams ECB for lack of 'moral backbone' for failing to call out Ian Botham over comment on racism report

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) has slammed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for being silent and lacking “moral backbone” against Sir Ian Botham after the former player's remarks on racism, sexism and class-based discrimination report. Botham, regarded as one of the greatest players to play the game for England had claimed the ICEC report to be “nonsense” in 2023. However, ICEC Chairman Cindy Butts on Tuesday (Feb 20) came out and took a dig at the former player and the ECB for taking a silent stand over the issue.

ICEC chairman slams on ECB

“The ECB didn’t see fit to come out and actually say: ‘This is wrong,’” she said. “And I think that not only did they stay quiet, they resisted calls from stakeholders and people who were concerned about Botham’s comments and they chose to stay silent. I think they should have had a moral backbone on this issue,” Butts commented on the ongoing issue to slam the ECB.

“My feeling was that we’re trying to reconcile, we’re trying to move forward and heal,” he said. “Lord Botham’s entitled to his views. I didn’t agree with them. I made it very clear to him that I didn’t agree with them. But we live in a democracy and he’s allowed to say those things,” the statement from Butts added.

The report by Butts further adds that Botham, now chairman of Durham, had spoken a number of untruths. She also claims that Botham was invited to give evidence to the ICEC regarding the discrimination issues in the game. Butts, however, has backed the ECB’s new leadership to tackle the issue of racism and discrimination.