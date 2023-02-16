ICC Women's World T20: Bangladesh hit by allegations of spot-fixing

The ICC Women's World T20, currently ongoing in South Africa, has been marred by the allegations of spot-fixing. The incident involves a Bangladesh player being approached by another cricketer over the call. Dhaka-based Jamnua TV released the audio recording of the two female Bangladesh players involved in the incident. One of the two players claimed to have been with the squad in South Africa, as per the recordings. While the other is alleged an intermediary between the approached player and another person. According to the ESPNCricinfo website, the player who was approached for spot-fixing, has informed the authorities as required by the anti-corruption code of conduct.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said, "The ICC's anti-corruption unit looks after these matters. Our players are aware of their dos and don'ts. If there's been an approach, they know that they have to inform the ICC ACU according to the event's protocol. It is not a matter for the BCB's investigation. We cannot react or talk about a news report. It is very sensitive in nature."

As per the recording, the player in Bangladesh can be heard saying, "I am not forcing anything," to the player present with the Bangladesh squad in South Africa. "You can play if you want. The fact that I told you, you can play this time or not. You choose which match you want to play. You can offer the match. It is your wish. You did well in one match, you can play the next game or not. The team management will let you do that," she continues.

The unidentified player in South Africa replies, "no my friend, I am not involved in these things. Please don't tell me these things. I won't be able to do these things ever. I request you not to tell me these things, please."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have had a horrid start to their T20 World Cup campaign as they lost their first two fixtures, against Sri Lanka and Australia. They are due to play New Zealand in their next match on February 17 in Cape Town.

