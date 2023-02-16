IND vs AUS 2nd Test live streaming: Watch India vs Australia 2nd Test for free in India on mobile & TV 

IND vs AUS 2nd Test live streaming: Team India will square off with Australia on February 17 for the second Test match of the four-match Test series in Delhi. India hopes to take a 2-0 lead over the Kangaroos after the men in blue shocked the Australians in the first game by defeating them by an inning and 132 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led team's toughest decision is whether or not to give KL Rahul another chance. Rahul's performance, in which he managed to score just 20 runs in the first Test match, has drawn harsh criticism. Before the WTC Final, his recent decline in form across all three forms is a worrying development.

Shreyas Iyer is anticipated to rejoin the starting lineup as SKY may be asked to keep the benches warm for a little while longer. Team India will prefer to move further with the winning combination in the bowling assault. Australia, on the other hand, is also anticipated to make significant changes to its starting lineup. Many former Australian players criticised the final playing XI and the method used to choose it. Steve Waugh, a former Australian captain, was confused by the management's choice to not consider Travis Head, and Ricky Ponting and Mitchell Johnson pushed for David Warner's dismissal.

How to watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test match live streaming for free

IND vs AUS 2nd Test match live: Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to broadcast all the matches of the India vs Australia series live in India. The broadcast of the matches will be available across Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

You can watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs AUS 2nd Test match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

IND vs AUS 2nd Test will be played from February 17 to February 21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match starts at 9:30 AM IST. The live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test full squad

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (inclusion subject to fitness), Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

When will IND vs AUS 2nd Test match be played?

IND vs AUS 2nd Test match will be played from February 17 to February 21.

Where will IND vs AUS 2nd Test match be played?

IND vs AUS 2nd Test match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will IND vs AUS 2nd Test match be played?

IND vs AUS 2nd Test match will be played at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the IND vs AUS 2nd Test match be live streamed?