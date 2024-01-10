ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli jumps three spots to claim 6th position, Rohit Sharma enters top 10

Virat Kohli has jumped three spots to claim the sixth position in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batters whereas Indian captain Rohit Sharma entered the top 10 following his crucial knocks in India's second and final Test versus South Africa, at Newlands, Cape Town. In the bowling list, India's pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah -- both of whom accounted for five-fers in the Cape Town win -- has also improved their rankings whereas Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and R Ashwin remained at top.

ICC Test Rankings for batters

Kane Williamson - 864 rating points

Joe Root - 859 rating points

Steve Smith - 818 rating points

Marnus Labuschagne - 802 rating points

Daryl Mitchell - 786 rating points

Virat Kohli - 775 rating points

Harry Brook - 773 rating points

Babar Azam - 768 rating points

Usman Khawaja - 764 rating points

Rohit Sharma - 748 rating points

New Zealand's former captain Kane Williamson continues to hold the top spot with Australia's No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne also making a jump, by three spots.

ICC Test Rankings for bowlers

R Ashwin - 863 rating points

Pat Cummins - 858 rating points

Kagiso Rabada - 851 rating points

Jasprit Bumrah - 787 rating points

Ravindra Jadeja - 774 rating points

Ollie Robinson - 762 rating points

James Anderson - 761 rating points

Josh Hazlewood - 761 rating points

Mitchell Starc - 753 rating points

Prabath Jayasuriya - 751 rating points

Despite R Ashwin missing India's final Test versus South Africa, he holds the top position. Australian captain Cummins has closed in the gap with Ashwin. Josh Hazlewood has also equalled with England's veteran James Anderson, at the seventh spot, following his good run in Australia's third and final Test win over Pakistan at the SCG, Sydney. In the match, Hazlewood ended with five wickets (including four from the second innings).