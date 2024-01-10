ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli jumps three spots to claim 6th position, Rohit Sharma enters top 10
Story highlights
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli has jumped three spots to claim the 6th position whereas Indian captain Rohit Sharma has entered the top 10 following the South Africa series.
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli has jumped three spots to claim the 6th position whereas Indian captain Rohit Sharma has entered the top 10 following the South Africa series.
Virat Kohli has jumped three spots to claim the sixth position in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batters whereas Indian captain Rohit Sharma entered the top 10 following his crucial knocks in India's second and final Test versus South Africa, at Newlands, Cape Town. In the bowling list, India's pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah -- both of whom accounted for five-fers in the Cape Town win -- has also improved their rankings whereas Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and R Ashwin remained at top.
ICC Test Rankings for batters
Kane Williamson - 864 rating points
Joe Root - 859 rating points
Steve Smith - 818 rating points
Marnus Labuschagne - 802 rating points
Daryl Mitchell - 786 rating points
Virat Kohli - 775 rating points
Harry Brook - 773 rating points
Babar Azam - 768 rating points
Usman Khawaja - 764 rating points
Rohit Sharma - 748 rating points
New Zealand's former captain Kane Williamson continues to hold the top spot with Australia's No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne also making a jump, by three spots.
Also read: Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma aims to equal former captain MS Dhoni's HISTORIC feat on T20I comeback
ICC Test Rankings for bowlers
R Ashwin - 863 rating points
Pat Cummins - 858 rating points
Kagiso Rabada - 851 rating points
Jasprit Bumrah - 787 rating points
Ravindra Jadeja - 774 rating points
Ollie Robinson - 762 rating points
James Anderson - 761 rating points
Josh Hazlewood - 761 rating points
Mitchell Starc - 753 rating points
Prabath Jayasuriya - 751 rating points
Despite R Ashwin missing India's final Test versus South Africa, he holds the top position. Australian captain Cummins has closed in the gap with Ashwin. Josh Hazlewood has also equalled with England's veteran James Anderson, at the seventh spot, following his good run in Australia's third and final Test win over Pakistan at the SCG, Sydney. In the match, Hazlewood ended with five wickets (including four from the second innings).
Ravindra Jadeja remains the top all-rounder in the purest format, with a rating points of 434. Meanwhile, Australia have dethroned India to become the No. 1 ranked side in Tests following India's drawn series versus South Africa in the African nation. The Aussies inflicted a series whitewash over Pakistan, which ended on Jan 6, with a 3-0 scoreline and will look to bolster their lead in the upcoming home Tests versus West Indies.