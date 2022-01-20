ICC Test Rankings: Australia take No. 1 spot post Ashes success, India drop to 3rd position

Pat Cummins-led Australia have benefitted immensely following their resounding Ashes 2021/22 series win over Joe Root's England. After climbing to the second spot in the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), Cummins & Co. have also climbed to the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings, replacing Virat Kohli-starrer Team India.

Australia have moved past India and World Test champions New Zealand to take the top spot with 119 rating points. The Baggy Greens were clinical throughout the 2021/22 Ashes edition, held Down Under, to win the series 4-0 and have risen to the top of the Test rankings. On the other hand, Team India slipped to the third position following their 2-1 series loss to Dean Elgar-led South Africa, in the rainbow nation.

India were 1-0 up in the three-match Test series, however, lost the plot from thereon. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson's New Zealand have managed to hold onto the second spot despite a 1-1 series scoreline versus Bangladesh, in their own backyard.

Root-led England are in the fourth position, with 101 rating points, whereas Babar Azam-led Pakistan have slipped to the sixth position. The likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland have managed to hold onto their respective spots in the rankings.

In the Test rankings for batters, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is at the top whereas Cummins holds the numero uno position among bowlers.

The Test rankings will see more changes in the coming months, with plenty of action stored in the red-ball format in the near future. Teams will fight it hard among each other to not only improve their rankings but also remain in contention to play the final in the ongoing WTC cycle.

The finale of the second edition of the WTC is scheduled to be held in early 2023.