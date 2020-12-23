ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli gains a spot, Tim Seifert breaks into top 10

Indian captain Virat Kohli jumped a spot in the ICC T20I rankings as he now finds himself at number seven whereas New Zealand opener Tim Seifert gained 24 spots to break into the top 10 of ICC T20I rankings.

Seifert achieved career-best ninth spot after a terrific run in home series against Pakistan whereas Tim Southee’s six wickets in the three-match T20I series have also helped him break into the top 10 of bowlers’ list.

Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips are other New Zealand players to have moved up in the batting rankings.

Whereas for Pakistan, Mohammad Hafeez’s 140 runs including an unbeaten 99 runs in the 2nd T20I, saw him touch the 33rd position – jumping 14 places.

Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf moved 22 places to the 13th spot whereas Shaheen Shah Afridi moved 11 spots up in the rankings to achieve career-best 16th spot.

In the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan lost three points after losing the T20I series vs New Zealand 2-1 while the Black Caps have gained three. However, their position remained unchanged at fourth and sixth spot respectively.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand will now shift their focus to the two-match Test series, starting from December 16 at the Bay Oval. While New Zealand demolished Pakistan in the T20I series, the visitors will be looking to bounce back in the longest format of the game – without their skipper Babar Azam.

