ICC suspends West Indies batsman Devon Thomas over multiple corruption charges including match-fixing

West Indies batter Devon Thomas has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its anti-corruption code which included a charge of 'contriving to fix' matches as well. The batsman, who last played for West Indies in December 2022 in a Test against Australia, was recently selected to play for West Indies in the upcoming three-match ODI series against UAE.

When and where did the incidents happen?

The charges against Thomas are in regard with his conduct while playing in global T20 leagues - Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in West Indies and Abu Dhabi T10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ICC, in a media statement, said that it has been authorised by three boards to conduct investigation from their behalf. All the charges but one are from his participation in 2021 season of LPL, Abu Dhabi T10 and CPL. A single charge is from CPL 2022 season as well.

What are the charges against Devon Thomas?

There are four charges against Thomas for his conduct in LPL 2021 while playing for Kandy Warriors - they are "contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of matches", "failing to disclose full details of an approach", "failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate" and "obstructing or delaying" the investigation by "concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information".