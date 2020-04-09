ICC receives 93 offers for 28 events for the proposed 2023-31 cycle

With the sporting calendar left shattered due to COVID-19 pandemic, all eyes are on tournaments such as the Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup, which are yet to be postponed or cancelled. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) are still waiting to take a call on the biggest cricketing event of the year – the ICC T20 World Cup – there has been some progress in regards to the bidding process to host the ICC events for the proposed eight-year cycle of 2023-31.

Earlier, ICC had sent the ‘expression of interest’ communication to all members’ boards and in response to that, the world cricket body has received as many as 93 offers for 28 events, from 18 boards, to be staged in the proposed cycle of 2023-31.

“Three member boards did not get into specifics of any event. A total of 18 boards responded,” a source was quoted as saying by a leading daily.

There was a lot of debate surrounding ICC’s proposal to schedule on world event every year in the next eight-year cycle. There is a big dispute over the proposal to hold a 10-nation T20 Champions Cup in 2024 and 2028.

The hectic scheduling by ICC could mean that bigger boards might suffer in their bilateral cricket which fetches them hefty pay-cheques.

Apart from men’s events, ICC is also looking for bidders for the eight women’s events and the World Test Championships finals in every two years as well as the ICC Under-19 World Cups.

