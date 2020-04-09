'Sit back and relax at home' - Kapil Dev dismisses Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal of India-Pakistan charity series to fight against COVID-19

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday proposed a three-match series between India and Pakistan, behind closed doors, in a bid to raise funds to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. Akhtar has said the matches can be a TV only affair and the three-match rubber can gain a massive following as everyone is sitting at home due to lockdown.

Reacting to Akhtar’s proposal, former India skipper Kapil Dev, while speaking to a news channel, has said that this is not the time to think about cricket as the saving lives and getting through these dire situations should be the priority. Kapil said while Akhtar has good intentions behind the proposal, there is no need for anyone including the cricketers to step outside their house as per the directives.

“India does not need money today so such a series should not be held. And why put our cricketers’ life in danger? So sit back and relax at home,” Dev told a news channel.

“Why take the risk of endangering even one life? There’s no need for anyone to give such suggestions. The authorities are trying their best to make people understand the importance of staying home. It’s easy to say things but organising such an event is extremely difficult.”

Earlier, Akhtar had suggested that the funds generated through the India-Pakistan series can be donated equally to the government of both the nations to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

“In this time of crisis, I want to propose a three-match series in which for the first time, the people of neither country would be upset at the outcome of the games,” Akhtar told PTI from Islamabad.

“If Virat (Kohli) scores a hundred, we will be happy, if Babar Azam scores a hundred, you will be happy. Both teams will be winners irrespective of whatever happens on the field,” he said.

“It can be a TV only affair. Since everyone will be watching at home, you are bound to get massive viewership for the games. For the first time, both countries will play for each other. And whatever funds are generated through this can be donated equally to the government of India and Pakistan to fight this pandemic,” added the 44-year-old.

India and Pakistan have not played a full-fledged bilateral series 2007 amid the diplomatic tensions. Both the nations have locked horns only in the ICC events and Asia Cup.

“It could even lead to resumption of bilateral cricketing ties and relations of both countries improve diplomatically. You never know,” said the ‘Rawalpindi Express’.

“The whole world will tune into it, so much money can be raised to deal with this crisis. In difficult times, the character of the nation comes forward.” In these extraordinary times, Akhtar feels both countries should help each other.

“If India can make 10,000 ventilators for us, Pakistan will remember this gesture forever. But we can only propose the matches. The rest is up to the authorities (to decide).”