Another one bites the dust as Australia vs Bangladesh Test series postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The two-match Test series between Australia and Bangladesh, which was scheduled to be held in the month of June, has been postponed due to health concerns and travel restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-match Test series was to be held under the banner of ICC World Test Championship and the postponement will add to the complications of the WTC final, scheduled to be held in 2021. There have been a few bilateral Test series that have been cancelled due to the pandemic and re-organising them in a short time-space will not be an easy task even though the series can be rescheduled by bilateral agreements+.

"Postponing the tour is regrettable, but I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the open, honest and responsible discussions that led us to this mutually-agreed position," Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said.

"The health of our people and communities is the number one priority for both Boards and that is reflected in the action we have taken in postponing the two Test matches.

"As we know, the global cricket calendar is very busy but we will do everything we can to honour our commitment to Bangladesh and will continue to work with the BCB on an agreed date."

Australian Test captain Tim Paine had earlier said that the Test series against Bangladesh was unlikely to be played as planned with the boards now agreeing to postpone the two-match rubber.

Moreover, there are major doubts about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020) and other major cricketing events such as the Asia Cup 2020 and T20 World Cup. However, no official call has been taken on these big-shot tournaments, as of now.