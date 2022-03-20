ICC rates Bengaluru pitch as 'below average' after India beat Sri Lanka within 3 days in 2nd Test

Bengaluru, India Published: Mar 20, 2022, 06:41 PM(IST)

Chinnaswamy Stadium has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. Photograph:( AFP )

Match referee Javagal Srinath has rated the pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that was used for the second Test between India and Sri Lanka as "below average".

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has rated the pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that was used for the second Test between India and Sri Lanka as "below average" and the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

Srinath's report has been forwarded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

India claimed an emphatic 238-run victory against Sri Lanka as they bowled out the visitors for 208 in the second innings of the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rohit Sharma-led team wrapped up the Test match inside three days as hosts swept the two-match series 2-0.

Srinath said: "The pitch offered a lot of turn on the first day itself and though it improved with every session, in my view, it was not an even contest between bat and ball."

Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period.

And when a venue accumulates five demerit points (or crosses that threshold), it will be suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months, while a venue will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 24 months when it reaches the threshold of 10 demerit points.

