ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma edges closer to Virat Kohli; Babar Azam spearheads the batting list

Team India limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma edged closer to his predecessor Virat Kohli in the latest ICC ODI Rankings, released on Wednesday (February 08). Following his blistering 60-run knock in the three-match ODI series opener between India and West Indies, on Sunday (February 06), Rohit has narrowed the gap with Kohli, who continues to hold the second spot in the batting list led by Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

West Indies' Shai Hope's 10-ball 8 in the first ODI, versus India, made him lose valuable points as it led to Fakhar Zaman and England's Joe Root enter the top ten. Babar continues to hold the top spot, with 873 rating points, whereas Kohli is at the second position with 836 rating points. Hitman Rohit follows suit, at the third spot, with 801 rating points.

On the other hand, there is no change in the top-ten in the list for bowlers. New Zealand's Trent Boult, Australia's Josh Hazlewood and England's Chris Woakes holds the top 3 spots, respectively, whereas a sole Indian features in the top ten. Jasprit Bumrah occupies the seventh spot, with 689 rating points.

Former Windies skipper Jason Holder jumped four places to enter the top 20 in the all-rounder rankings in the 50-over format. Holder, who scored an impressive 57 in the series opener versus the Men in Blue, now holds the 17th position. Ravindra Jadeja is the only Indian in the top-ten, in a list led by Shakib Al Hasan. Hardik Pandya is in the top 20 (13th position).