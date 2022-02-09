This is an experiment, make no mistake: Sunil Gavaskar reacts as Rishabh Pant opens in 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma-led Team India lost the toss in the second and penultimate ODI, versus West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 8). Being asked to bat first, Rohit was accompanied by Rishabh Pant at the top, surprising many.

India dropped Ishan Kishan, with the return of vice-captain KL Rahul in the side, but surprised many with Pant coming out to bat with Rohit. Pant usually bats at No. 4, or lower down the order, for the Men in Blue. With Shikhar Dhawan not being available for selection after recovering from Covid-19, Indian team management dropped Ishan to make way for Rahul -- who now bats at No. 5 -- and promoted Pant up the order.

Reacting to India's experiment with Pant as an opener, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports on-air, "The first 10 overs is where India have been a bit slow in the past. They are looking to take advantage of the field restrictions in the first 10 overs. They are clearly looking to score maybe 60-70. That is what they are looking for. This is an experiment, make no mistake. If it works, that is the template that they will like to carry forward as they go on to the World Cup in India next year."

"It's something that will certainly look at. What it does also, if India are batting first, it will give him some time to recover. If he gets out in the 30th or 40th over, having done his job, he will get a little bit of break when he comes out to keep wickets."

Gavaskar further asserted, "It's may also they (the team management) is looking to give him a sense of responsibility at the top of the order. We have seen him charge down the pitch and get out in the past. Sending him up the order is a way of maybe telling him, listen we expect more runs from him. We will find out how it all pans out."

"Who is going to be the finisher? I was thinking maybe Pant will get that role with the license to throw his bat around at the end when he comes into bat in the last 10-15 overs, provided the team has got off a very good start," he added.

Talking about the match, Rohit & Co. didn't get off to a good start by losing three quick wickets. The home side's lower order have a lot riding on themselves to take the team score beyond 250.