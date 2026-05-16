/ICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad during IPL final; will Pakistan chief Mohsin Naqvi attend?

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) upcoming quarterly meetings in Ahmedabad have once again placed the spotlight on the possibility of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi travelling to India later this month, despite ongoing tensions between the two cricket boards. The ICC is set to conduct a virtual Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) meeting on May 21, followed by in-person Board meetings on May 30 and 31 in Ahmedabad, coinciding with the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) final weekend. Initially scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, the venue was shifted to India due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Will PCB Chief travel to India?

Mohsin Naqvi, who also holds the positions of Pakistan’s Interior Minister and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, has reportedly received invitations for both the ICC Board meetings and the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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Pakistani media reports suggest the matter has been forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will make the final call on Naqvi’s visit.

The possibilty of Naqvi travelling to India has attracted considerable attention given the strained relations between the PCB and the BCCI in recent months.

Tensions reportedly intensified after the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai, when members of the Indian team allegedly declined to accept the trophy from Naqvi following his remarks related to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The situation reportedly created an uncomfortable moment during the presentation ceremony, after which the trophy remained in Dubai on PCB instructions.

Relations between the two cricket boards have continued to remain tense, with Naqvi frequently drawing comparisons between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the IPL in public statements, adding further issues to the rivalry.