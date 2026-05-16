/PAK vs BAN: Injury scare for Hasan Ali as pacer leaves field on stretcher - WATCH

In a concerning moment early on Day 1 of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan, fast bowler Hasan Ali was briefly taken off the field after a worrying fall during his follow-through while going for a catch. The incident left him visibly shaken, with the pacer immediately holding his head after hitting the turf. Pakistan’s medical staff quickly attended to him and he was taken off the ground on a stretcher as a precautionary measure. However, Hasan later made his way back onto the field and resumed his bowling spell.

The incident took place on the penultimate delivery of the eighth over when Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim tried to play across the line but instead got a leading edge.

The ball popped back toward the bowler’s right, prompting Hasan to dive in an effort to complete the catch, but he lost balance in the process and landed heavily. Salman Agha stepped in to finish the over for Pakistan.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch the video

Earlier, Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and chose to field first, aiming to level the two-match series after a 104-run defeat in the opening Test in Dhaka. The team made three changes, bringing back Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad and Sajid Khan.

Bangladesh also made adjustments, handing a debut to Tanzid Hasan Tamim while dropping Shadman Islam and replacing Ebadot Hossain with Shoriful Islam.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana