ICC has back-up plans for T20 World Cup in India: Interim CEO Geoff Allardice

ICC interim CEO Geoff Allardice has said that the world governing body has back-up plans ready for the T20 World Cup in India later this year but hasn’t activated those plans yet. Allardice comments come at a time when India is battling with a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in October-November in India – which is reporting over a lakh case daily for the past few ways. Amid the pandemic, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is scheduled to start from April 9 (Friday) behind closed doors.

"We are certainly proceeding with the event as planned," Allardice said during a virtual media round-table.

"Plan B we have, but we haven't activated those plans yet. We are working with the BCCI, we do have backup plans that can be activated if the time comes," he added.

Allardice was named ICC’s interim CEO after Manu Sawhney was sent on “leave” after coming under the scanner for his conduct during an internal investigation.

"Cricket is being played in a number of countries at the moment and we are learning from all of them.

"We have been talking to others sports bodies about what they are doing, we are in a good shape at the moment but acknowledge that the world is changing at a rapid rate.

"We have also got the World Test Championship final coming up in two months' time, but we are proceeding with both as planned," he said.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which hosted IPL 2020, could be one of the back-up venues for the T20 World Cup should the situation demand a move.

