ICC confirms Harmanpreet Kaur's two-match ban after breaking stump in third ODI against Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, July 25 confirmed Harmanpreet Kaur’s two-match suspension after breaking the stumps after her dismissal in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday. The decision comes after an independent panel investigated the matter reported by the match referee and will not be available for India’s next two international matches. The incident also saw Bangladesh miss out on a historic moment as the third contest ended in a tie and thereby the series ended 1-1.

ICC confirms suspension

“India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for the next two international matches following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct,” read an ICC release on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet has been was fined 50 percent of her match fee for the level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record.

What was the incident?

Harmanpreet vented her anger after being judged out by the umpire and hit the stump in the 226-run chase. Harmanpreet was furious at the umpires On the fourth ball of the 34th over, Harmanpreet was caught out in the slip region though she thought the ball had not touched the bat. An angry Harmanpreet stared at umpire Tanvir Ahmed and was seen returning to the pavilion with an angry reaction. She would later term the incident pathetic as both India and Bangladesh failed to win the match and thereby the series.

“A lot of learning from this game. Even apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised," Harmanpreet said after the thrilling contest.

India were 160/3 when Harmanpreet was given out and the team still had six wickets in hand while needing 66 runs to win. However, a titanic collapse almost saw India lose the match as they went from 216/6 to 217/9 in a blink of an eye.

While winning the series could have scripted history for Bangladesh, they still had a silver lining as with the ton of Fargana Hoque. She became the first Bangladesh woman to score a hundred in the ODI format having scored 107 while her side batted first in the decisive contest.

